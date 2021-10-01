HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity boys cross country team defeated Phoenix and Solvay, who both had incomplete teams, Wednesday.
All of the Warriors who counted toward the team’s points placed in the top 10 of the race.
Noah Melita finished the 5,000-meter race in first place with a time of 18:00. He was followed by Hannibal’s Gavin Griffin (18:31) and Brady Kuc (18:40) to round out the top three.
Sean Taylor (19:09) came in fifth place, and Alex Hall (20:41) crossed in seventh. Also finishing for the Warriors were Ethan Skiff (21:36) and Hunter Searor (27:27).
Phoenix was led by Dominic Germain, who finished in fourth, and crossed the finish line in 18:46. Cayden McKay (19:14) came in sixth place. Also finishing for the Firebirds was Connor Klock (22:07).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.