HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity boys track and field team defeated league rival Jordan-Elbridge 99-30 on Thursday in Hannibal.
“It was cold and wet the entire time. Fortunately, the meet ran smoothly and quickly. We completed it in less than an hour and a half,” Hannibal coach Dan Pawlewicz said.
The Warriors won 13 of the 16 events. The pole vault was not held because of the wet conditions.
Pawlewicz awarded his MVP Warrior of the Week honors to Austin Calkins, Jeremiah Russell, Phillip Nosko, and Noah Melita.
Calkins won the 800 meters (2:31.1), the 1,600 meters (5:35), and the 3,200 meters (12:09). He was also part of the winning 4 x 800-meter relay (12:00) along with Sean Taylor, Mason Garbus, and Santos Hernandez.
Russell won the long jump (17’ 5”), the triple jump (34’ 3”), and was part of the winning 4 x 400-meter relay (4:39) along with Garbus, Nosko, and Hernandez.
Nosko won the shot put (40’ 8”) and placed second in the high jump (4’ 8”).
Melita finished second in the 1,600 meters (6:20) and the 3,200 meters (13:51).
Other first-place finishers for Hannibal were Patrick McFarland in the 100-meter dash (12.3), Hernandez in the 400-meter dash (1:06.3), Alex Hall in the 400-meter hurdles (1:10) and the high jump (4’ 10”), and Anthony Crofoot in the discus (86’ 5”).
Hannibal is scheduled to compete Wednesday at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown.
