HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity boys cross country team ran past Phoenix 19-42 Wednesday on the Warriors’ Senior Night.
Stormy weather subsided in time for the senior recognition ceremony. Honored for their contributions to the Hannibal program were seniors Phillip Nosko, Thomas Kenyon, Mason Garbus, Austin Calkins, and Xavier Lastra.
Team captain Calkins won his first race. His time was 18:26. Teammate Gavin Griffin placed second in 19:05.
Completing the scoring five for the Warriors were Sean Taylor (4th, 19:50), Lastra (5th, 20:04), and Cole Hess (7th, 20:31).
Merik Hurlbut paced the Phoenix Firebirds, finishing third with a time of 19:11.
Rounding out the top five for the Phoenix boys were Dominic Germain (6th, 20:20), Michael VanAuken (10th, 20:49), Braden Jolley (13th, 21:33), and Holt Reed (15th, 21:47).
Other Hannibal runners placing in the top 15 overall were Noah Melita (8th, 20:33), Brady Kuc (9th, 20:43), Kenyon (11th, 20:52), Garbus (12th, 20:59), and Alex Hall (14th, 21:42).
Both girls teams were incomplete. Zoey Gordon from Phoenix was the first girl to cross the finish line with a time of 22:53.
“It was a great afternoon for the athletes, family, spectators, and the coaches,” Hannibal coach Dan Pawlewicz said. “It was great to get back to some kind of normalcy.”
Hannibal’s next dual meet will be at home against Pulaski at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
