ELBRIDGE — Hannibal’s Austin Calkins placed first overall Saturday at a multi-meet hosted by Jordan-Elbridge.
Calkins won the race with a time of 18:04 over the 2.9-mile course.
The Warriors took first place as a team with 25 points. Rounding out the field were J-E (60 points), Bishop Ludden (62), and Mater Dei (incomplete).
Hannibal coach Dan Pawlewicz said that his runners not only brought their masks, but their whole costumes for the Halloween day race.
“It was a beautiful day with some great competition,” Pawlewicz said. “It was great to be able to smile, laugh and compete.”
The Warriors’ Gavin Griffin placed third overall in 18:59.
Other leaders for Hannibal were Xavier Lastra (4th, 19:06), Sean Taylor (8th, 19:35), Brady Kuc (9th, 20:00), Noah Melita (10th, 20:04), and Cole Hess (11th, 20:18).
Rounding out the Hannibal runners were Mason Garbus (13th, 20:21) and Alex Hall (14th, 20:35).
