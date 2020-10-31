HANNIBAL — Hannibal runners took the top seven places in a 15-50 victory over Mexico in varsity boys cross country action on Wednesday.
“The boys had a perfect race,” Hannibal coach Dan Pawlewicz said. “Most of the boys set a personal record on our course today. We’ve got to be happy with that!”
Austin Calkins led the way, winning the race with a time of 17:53.
He was followed in places 2-5 by Gavin Griffin (18:47), Xavier Lastra (19:01), Sean Taylor (19:05), and Brady Kuc (19:40).
Taking sixth and seventh for the Warriors were Mason Garbus (19:41) and Alex Hall (19:48).
Daniel Gagnier of Mexico placed eighth overall in 19:49.
Other leaders for the Tigers were Hunter Herrington (11th, 20:14), Evan Hardy (14th, 20:40), and Patrick Spicer (18th, 27:43).
The Mexico and Hannibal girls teams were incomplete. Leading the Mexico girls were Carolyn Zedack (24:28) and Meladee Doria (27:53).
Hannibal travels for the first time out of Oswego County today to compete in a multi-meet at Jordan Elbridge. Other schools involved in the meet will be J-E, Bishop Ludden, and Mater Dei.
