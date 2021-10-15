HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity boys cross country team defeated an incomplete Jordan-Elbridge squad Wednesday on the Warriors’ Senior Night.
The Warriors had the top four runners, with Noah Melita taking the top spot, finishing the race in 17:58. He was followed by Gavin Griffin, who crossed the finish line at 18:23. Sean Taylor (19:01) and Brady Buc (19:20) rounded out the top four for Hannibal.
Ethan Skiff, the team’s lone senior, finished in ninth and clocked in at 21:52. Also finishing for Hannibal was Hunter Searor at 27:37.
Hannibal travels to the Weedsport Invitational on Saturday.
