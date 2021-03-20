HANNIBAL — The 2021 high school basketball season was unlike anything anyone has experienced before.
The season started in February, much later than usual openers in late November or early December. The amount of games played was whittled from 20-plus to just slightly over 10 for most teams.
The unusual moments for teams were the protocols put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, just so they could play basketball in a safe and healthy environment.
It was an adjustment for the Hannibal varsity boys basketball team, which finished 6-4 in its campaign.
“We did absolutely nothing to prepare prior to the beginning of the season,” said Warriors coach Mat Burridge. “When you don’t play a particular sport for a year and a half, the kids come in the shape they’re not supposed to be in.”
Burridge said the first practice of the season was different for his players. They had to be comfortable wearing a mask at every moment.
However, the players wanted to play, the 12-year coach added. Even if it meant there were some limitations in place, he wanted his players to “have fun and go along with the season they have.”
“I thought it was huge that the kids had an opportunity to play at all this season, especially for the seniors with it being their last one,” Burridge said. “It was a modified schedule, but the participation and the sense of competitiveness was awesome.
“We set the expectations early. The kids followed protocols, didn’t have any positive cases, and got every practice and game in. It was good to not have any issues arise.”
One downfall Burridge noticed throughout the season was the amount of minutes his starters could manage. Players who used to compile about 30 minutes on the court were averaging less due to wearing masks during games.
“This was a setback, but players got into much better shape as the season progressed,” Burridge said.
At one point during the season the Warriors played five games in seven days. Burridge said the team “didn’t make any excuses” through the stretch.
“The kids liked it, but the coaches didn’t as much,” he said. “However, the players still stepped up to the plate in every game.”
Hannibal was pitted against teams like Altmar/Parish/Williamstown, Phoenix and Pulaski twice, and faced defending Section III Class C champion Weedsport on the road.
“We had moments where we looked like we haven’t played in a year and other times where we were clicking on all cylinders,” he said. “We had a couple of games we probably could’ve won and games we won that we could’ve lost, but overall they fought in each matchup.”
Six seniors, including Kyle Dixon, Austin Calkins and Jack Smith, led the pack for the Warriors. Burridge called Dixon, Calkins and Smith the “three-headed monster” for the team.
Dixon, who’s been on the varsity squad since his freshman year, capped his career by breaking Hannibal’s record for field-goal percentage in a season at 66.3 percent. Brendan Nollet previously held the record during the 2008-09 campaign.
“He is an exceptional player, especially when teams would double-team him,” said Burridge of Dixon, who averaged 15.5 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Calkins, a three-year varsity player, led the team in 3-point shots made. He finished with 101 3-pointers in his career.
“Austin played a significant amount of minutes for us this season,” Burridge said.
Smith transferred to Hannibal from Red Creek his junior year. Burridge said Smith “picked up where he left off. He really stepped up when I needed him. He was a big, integral part of our system.”
The rest of Hannibal’s seniors, plus the team’s seven juniors, each provided a share of minutes.
Burridge said having his starters not run the usual 30-plus minutes of game time ended up being an advantage for the team. It allowed the Warriors to play everyone on their 13-man roster.
“One of my worries was that the juniors would have no season and go into their senior year with no varsity experience,” Burridge said. “Having some sort of season this year helped because they will be able to keep up with the speed of varsity play.”
Looking forward to the next season, Burridge said he expects starting junior point guard Carl Emmons to lead the Warriors. “He does a good job of distributing the basketball,” he said.
Burridge said he would also call on players like Drew Harris and Owen Skiff to make a substantial impact next season.
“Harris is a great defender,” Burridge said. “Skiff was our sixth man this season who I can see developing into a larger role next season. He’s a small, but good, big man.”
Despite the departure of six seniors, knowing seven seniors will be on Hannibal’s team next season gives Burridge reason to be optimistic about the future.
“We’re excited,” he said.
