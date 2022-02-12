HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity boys basketball team had their looks on Thursday, but just couldn’t seem to get their shots to fall in a 51-40 loss to Onondaga Central.
“I thought we came out, and we were ready to go,” said Hannibal head coach Mat Burridge. “I think we just got a little stagnant on offense there.”
The Warriors opened the game with a 6-0 run, and led 13-8 with 2:31 left in the first quarter, but a late 7-0 run gave the Tigers a two-point advantage after one, and Hannibal wouldn’t lead again for the remainder of the contest.
Burridge noted his team struggled to finish plays, saying the Warriors “got to where we needed to go, we just didn’t put the ball in the hoop.”
“It just came down to that, just putting the ball in the hoop, and we just could not do that tonight,” Burridge said.
A low-scoring second quarter resulted in a 23-20 halftime lead for Onondaga. Hannibal was held to seven points in the frame, with five of those coming on a pair of shots from Cole Hess.
Burridge mentioned the Warriors also had issues “keeping guys in front of us and containing” on the defensive side of the ball.
“Guys were getting past us, and we were helping, and then when we’ve got to help, that leaves guys open,” said Burridge. “(Wednesday) we had Fowler, I thought we did a great job with it, and tonight we didn’t do a good job with it.”
Onondaga extended the lead to seven heading into the fourth, powered by five points from Samuel McIntosh and a pair of buckets from Chasyn Bass.
In the fourth, Onondaga’s Gabron Polk took over. The sophomore guard scored 11 of his 18 points in the final quarter, extending the Tigers’ lead to 11 with just under three minutes to go.
Burridge called a timeout, switching the Warriors to a press defense. While the head coach mentioned the team “got a couple steals” with the press, he still noted that the Warriors were unable to finish their chances.
“That’s kind of been the story of our season, just getting the ball in the hoop,” Burridge said. “It’s been our downfall in certain games, and something that we need to correct moving forward.”
Hannibal got a pair of late buckets from Gavin Griffin, and another from Carl Emmons III, but wasn’t able to chip into the deficit as Onondaga wrapped up a 51-40 victory.
Polk and McIntosh each had 18 points to lead Onondaga. Griffin led Hannibal with 14 points in the loss. Drew Harris added seven points, while Emmons III and Hess each had six.
The Warriors didn’t get much rest after the loss, playing at Syracuse ITC on Friday. The team finishes the regular season at Mexico on Monday, leading into sectional play.
“I’m going to tell the guys, it’s basically a new season,” Burridge said of sectionals. “Whatever happened in the past is over, we start fresh here and see what happens.
“If I told them we came into the season with a chance to win a sectional game, they would’ve all taken it. So we have this opportunity here, and hopefully we can rebound from this and go get one.”
