HANNIBAL — Although the spring sports season didn’t come to fruition this year, several Hannibal High School student-athletes recently earned recognition for their academic and athletic contributions throughout the school year.
Three-sport Warrior athletes Zachary Shortslef and Kelsey Combes were among nearly 175 high school athletes from across central New York who were honored during a virtual ceremony for their success on the field of play and in the classroom. For their efforts, they were named Hannibal’s Section III Scholar Athletes of the Year, which takes into account academic excellence, athletic participation, and other factors such as community service, exemplary citizenship, and other extracurricular activities.
In addition, Shortslef and Combes joined fellow Warrior John Ruggio as the Hannibal Sports Boosters’ Outstanding Senior Athletes. The trio were lauded for their athletic performance, attitude, teamwork, and the way in which each represented the Hannibal Central School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.