SYRACUSE — The Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame (GSSHOF) has announced the eight new inductees into the Class of 2021.
After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 34th Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony will be held on Monday, Nov. 1, at the Ramada by Wyndham (formerly the Holiday Inn) in Liverpool on Electronics Parkway.
With the eight new inductees, a total of 255 men and women will have been inducted into the GSSHOF since the first induction ceremony in 1987.
This year’s inductees are:
Tyson Branch: Nottingham and Cicero-North Syracuse high school football and track and field star athlete who went on to further stardom at the University of Connecticut and then to the NFL with the Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, and Arizona Cardinals
Ed Carlin: High school and Syracuse University wrestling standout who became the most successful wrestling coach in Syracuse University history.
Tim Connolly: Baldwinsville High School graduate who became the fifth overall pick in the 1989 NHL draft by the New York Islanders and played for 11 seasons in the NHL for the Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, and Toronto Maple Leafs.
Tori DeSilvia: Nottingham High School swimmer who gained national attention as a teenager by becoming the fifth-fastest swimmer in the U.S. at age 16 and later earning All-America and all-conference honors while swimming for the University of Tennessee.
Pat Driscoll: Bishop Ludden High School product who went on to become a top-rated NCAA Division-I basketball official and has worked four Final Fours as well as the 2015 national championship game in front of 71,149 fans in Indianapolis.
Jennifer Hughes: All-State high school soccer player at East Syracuse-Minoa who also was the first at ESM to top the 1,000-point career scoring mark in basketball. She later went on to star in soccer at Colgate where she earned numerous all-conference, ECAC, and tournament honors and became the women’s soccer coach at Amherst College, taking her teams to 11 NCAA tournaments in 17 years.
Tim O’Hara: West Genesee High School and Syracuse University lacrosse star who was a three-time collegiate All-American at S.U. while setting scoring records that stood for more that a decade and paved the way for the success of future S.U. teams.
Paul Pasqualoni: Former Syracuse University football coach whose .644 (107-59-1) winning percentage is the best in the 90-year history of the program.
He was the ECAC D-I Coach of the Year in 1992 and ’95; and the 1996 ECAC/Lombardi Foundation Coach of the Year. He was also an assistant coach for the Cowboys, Dolphins, Bears, Texans, and Lions in the NFL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.