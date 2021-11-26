OSWEGO — A pure goaltender battle for Oswego State women’s hockey and William Smith College lasted until there was 14:55 left in the game.
Entering the third period, the Lakers were leading the shot totals against the Herons 27-8. During the intermission, Oswego State head coach Mark Digby talked with his team about bringing more energy and using a “volume shooting” mentality — throwing more pucks at the net and then quickly retrieving it and reloading for the attack.
Defenseman Chyne Kennedy took a shot from the corner of the offensive blue line, got the puck through traffic, and hit the pads of William Smith’s Erin Murray. Ariella Haas found the rebound and hit the back of the net en route to the 1-0 victory for the Lakers on Tuesday.
“On that one in particular, Chyne does a great job of getting a puck through, and Ariella, she was unbelievable tonight. That was the best game she’s played. I thought she was the best player on the ice,” Digby said. “It’s one of those plays when you watch it back on video, you’ll realize how many little things she did well to gain body position and to free up her stick, even before the shot went through and touched the goalie.”
Despite the large shot differential, William Smith made things difficult for the Lakers in the early stages of the game.
Whenever Oswego State tried to break out of its own defensive zone, the Herons quickly met any Laker player with force. While looking for the initial play, that passing lane was continually cut off by William Smith forecheckers.
Digby added the Lakers weren’t switching to “option two quick enough” while trying to create some offense.
“(William Smith’s) ability to get on top of you and make, what would be easy play, difficult, they were one of the better teams that we’ve seen on that,” he said. “Things were just a little off. That happens. You just hope that when it does happen, if your A game isn’t working, you find your B game quickly. We did that late in the first (period) into the second, and that really helped us build momentum in the second period.”
Oswego State’s Morgan Shines had 10 seconds remaining on her interference penalty at the beginning of the second period, which the Lakers killed off.
After throwing 18 shots on goal during the middle frame, Oswego State still couldn’t find a way to get past Murray to open the scoring.
“We got (William Smith) back on their heels. I thought we did a really nice job of getting pucks back in the offensive zone,” Digby said. “When you get into situations like that, you can’t force different things to happen. (William Smith) plays so well defensively, that we had to do something to get them out of their positioning.”
Eventually, the Lakers caught the Herons out of position with Kennedy’s initial shot that Haas capitalized on.
Emily Gustafson picked up the secondary assist on the goal.
But it wasn’t easy sailing from that point on. The Herons had a few bursts of offense — especially in the last 1:03 of the game after an icing call against Oswego State, allowing William Smith to pull its goaltender for an extra skater — that the Lakers had to defend against.
With still the limited shots from William Smith, Digby added it was a “good sign” to see the Lakers’ ability to “defend hard” when necessary. He said, for some of the first period, it was almost as if Oswego State was entering “Potsdam mode,” referring to the prior games against the Bears this season when there were limited shots against but quick bursts of offense.
Joanna Hiebert stopped all 15 shots she faced, including the flurry at the end.
“When you have to defend that hard, it’s easy to get out of position and get out of sync. To be able to balance that out and get back to it, that was a good sign for us,” Digby said. “Jo had some big-time saves in big moments of the game. I don’t know the volume of them, but when she needed to come up big, she came up big. For the most part, she made it look pretty easy. … She was very poised in the net.”
Oswego State’s (5-2-1, 2-21 NEWHL) first half of the season is quickly wrapping up. The Lakers have just one more game, at Cortland on Dec. 3, before the winter recess. After that, their next game isn’t until a month later on Jan. 3 at Amherst College.
On the ice, Digby said he was happy with the way the team played and how it has been playing in recent weeks. “Just to play the right way this time of year, that’s so much more important than getting results,” he said.
But Digby and the rest of the coaching staff are emphasizing to take time away from hockey over the Thanksgiving break — making sure players the players enjoy time at home and with family.
“We’ll certainly take the result, don’t get me wrong. But at the same time, regardless of the result, we played the game the right way. … That’s eight periods in a row now that we’ve played pretty good hockey,” Digby said. “The reality is, the players have been skating almost every day — with one day off a week — since the beginning of September. They need a few days away. … Enjoy your time (at home). Don’t be worried or focused on what hockey stuff is going on. We’ll have plenty of time in those four days of practice to worry about all that.”
