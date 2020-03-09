GENESEO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team lost 4-1 Saturday at second-ranked Geneseo in the SUNY Athletic Conference championship game.
The Knights (22-3-2) clinched an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The Lakers (16-10-1) will await the NCAA Division III Tournament selection show Monday morning to see if they receive an at-large bid to the nationals.
Saturday’s game marked the third time in three meetings Geneseo has defeated Oswego State this season.
This is the Knights’ third-consecutive SUNYAC crown.
Matthew Doran, Brendan Miller, David Szmyd, and Carson Kelley netted the goals for the Knights. Credited with assists were Miller, Andrew Romano, Tanner Salsberry (2), Devin Brink, Tyson Gilmour, Tyson Empey, and Cam Russell.
Geneseo goalie Aaron MacKay made 20 saves.
Josh Zizek accounted for the Lakers’ goal, assisted by Carter Allen and Carson Vance. Goalie Steven Kozikoski recorded 22 saves.
Geneseo started the scoring in the SUNYAC Championship game just 1:33 seconds into the contest. Doran found the back of the net from Romano and Miller.
Oswego tied it at the 11:39 mark when the teams were playing with four skaters each. Zizek redirected a shot from the point off of the stick of Allen. The goal was also assisted by Vance.
In the second period, again in a 4-on-4 situation, a pass across the goalmouth found Miller open on the back side, and he put the puck home for a 2-1 Geneseo lead. Salsberry and Brink assisted on the goal, which came at 11:06 of the stanza.
About five minutes later, the Knights increased their margin to 3-1. The threw a puck at the Oswego net where it was blocked out front and stopped in front of traffic. Geneseo’s Szmyd got to it first and slapped the puck past Kozikoski through a crowd with 3:45 remaining in the period.
Each team had power-play chances during the third period, but did not capitalize. The Lakers finished the game 0-for-2 with the man advantage, while the Knights went 0-for-4.
The Lakers pulled their goalie in the final minutes and kept offensive pressure, but did not score. The Knights’ Kelley scored an empty-net goal with eight seconds to play to lock up the win.
Vance and Zizek were selected to the 2020 SUNYAC All-Tournament Team from the Lakers.
Mackay was named SUNYAC Tournament MVP. Miller, Salsberry, and senior forward Conlan Keenan were also named to the all-tournament team.
Geneseo 4, Oswego State 1
Score by periods:
TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd FINAL
Oswego State 1 0 0 1
Geneseo 1 2 1 4
Oswego State scoring: Josh Zizek 1-0, Carter Allen 0-1, Carson Vance 0-1. Saves: Steven Kozikoski 22.
Geneseo scoring: Matthew Doran 1-0, Brendan Miller 1-1, David Szmyd 1-0, Carson Kelley 1-0, Andrew Romano 0-1, Tanner Salsberry 0-2, Devin Brink 0-1, Tyson Gilmour 0-1, Tyson Empey 0-1, Cam Russell 0-1. Saves: Aaron MacKay 20.
Power Plays: Oswego State 0-for-2; Geneseo 0-for-4.
Records: Oswego State 16-10-1; Geneseo 22-3-2.
