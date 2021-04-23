OSWEGO — James Pratt scored six goals and Kevin Cook notched five to lead Geneseo to a 19-8 victory over Oswego State in men’s lacrosse action Thursday at Laker Turf Stadium.
Junior attacker Weston Gray had a season-high six points (5 goals, 1 assist), for the Lakers (0-5).
Lucas Cioch, Dan Doolan, and Liam Thompson scored the other goals for the Lakers. Senior goalie Kevin O’Donnell made a career-high 25 saves.
Geneseo (3-3) raced out to a 5-0 lead before Gray scored just before the end of the first quarter on an assist from Ryan Dumont.
The teams traded goals to start the second quarter, with Gray scoring on an assist from Mike Fleming, and Doolan scoring with an assist to Gray.
A pair of goals from the visitors made it 9-3 at the break.
Gray scored the opening goal of the second half from Dumont, but Geneseo went on a 4-0 run for the remainder of the third quarter to pull away.
The Knights held a 10-1 edge in caused turnovers and held the Lakers to just 11-of-26 on clear attempts.
The Lakers and Knights will tangle again on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Geneseo.
