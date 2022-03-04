Gavin Doty vs. Central Square

Fulton’s Gavin Doty (4) goes up with the ball during a 60-42 win over Central Square on Feb. 1. Doty was named the 2021-22 SCAC Empire boys’ Player of the Year.

 Dylan McGlynn

The Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division has released its boys’ basketball awards and all-league selections, with several local athletes earning honors.

Fulton sophomore Gavin Doty was named SCAC Empire Player of the Year, and also earned first-team honors. Teammate Sam Cotton was also named to the first team, with Fulton’s Trevor Hendrickson earning third-team honors as well.

Oswego senior Nate DeVinny was named to the SCAC Empire second team, with fellow senior Zach Chamberlain earning third-team honors.