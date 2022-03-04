The Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division has released its boys’ basketball awards and all-league selections, with several local athletes earning honors.
Fulton sophomore Gavin Doty was named SCAC Empire Player of the Year, and also earned first-team honors. Teammate Sam Cotton was also named to the first team, with Fulton’s Trevor Hendrickson earning third-team honors as well.
Oswego senior Nate DeVinny was named to the SCAC Empire second team, with fellow senior Zach Chamberlain earning third-team honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.