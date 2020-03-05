OSWEGO — Montana Garrett scored her 100th career goal, but the Oswego State women’s lacrosse team lost 9-5 to Clarkson on Wednesday at Laker Turf Stadium.
“It’s a great accomplishment for her. She works really hard every day in practice, and especially in games,” Oswego State Coach Britt Howard said. “She’s just a great athlete and a great person to watch play lacrosse.”
Along with her career milestone, Garrett contributed a hat trick for the Lakers. All three of Garrett’s goals were scored in the second half.
The Lakers tallied the first goal of the game as Mexico native Molly Beck scored at 2:53. It was Oswego State’s only goal of the first half. Clarkson scored four straight goals to end the first half with a 4-1 advantage.
Aubrey Borgesi notched three goals in the first half for the Golden Knights. All of Borgesi’s goals were assisted by Syndey Roderick. Lexi Smith had the other first-half marker for the visitors.
In the second half, Garrett scored her first goal of the night off an assist from Mexico native Kass Myers.
That was followed by a 4-1 Clarkson run. Roderick, Katie Sergeant, Julia Lavarnway and Lexi Smith all scored for the Knights during the run. Beck had the lone goal for Oswego.
Garrett got her 100th career goal at 24:04 in the second half. Garrett scored again less than two minutes later to complete her hat trick, cutting Clarkson’s lead to 8-5.
Clarkson’s Abby Collins scored on a free-position shot at 27:15 to seal her team’s triumph.
The defensive effort was a big factor throughout the contest against a Clarkson team that had scored 18 goals in its previous game. The Lakers forced 21 turnovers in the game.
Both goaltenders played key roles in the game as Elianna Sanchez came up with seven saves for the Lakers and Emily Fischer had eight saves for Clarkson.
“Our low defenders especially, they stopped two of their big attackers, which I thought was huge for our defense, and Elianna stepping up in goal and having those key saves,” Howard said.
Oswego State fell to 1-2 on the year. Clarkson improved to 2-0. The Lakers’ next game is at Lycoming College this Saturday at noon.
