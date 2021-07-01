FULTON — Emma Weaver, a senior on the Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team, has been named to the All-CNY team.
Weaver tallied 71 goals and 30 assists, and helped the Raiders advance to the Section III Class C championship game this season.
She will continue her education and her lacrosse career at the University at Albany, an NCAA Division I program.
