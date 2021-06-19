FULTON — U.S. Lacrosse has announced its list of girls lacrosse All-Americans. Players were honored for their athletic and academic accomplishments.
Fulton’s Emma Weaver was named an Academic All-American.
In addition to excelling in the classroom, Weaver, has committed to play lacrosse at the University at Albany.
She helped the Red Raiders reached the Section III Class C championship game.
At the recent Senior Athlete Awards ceremony in Fulton, Weaver was presented with the Joe Castiglia Effort Award, acknowledging her dedication and drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.