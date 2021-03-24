NEW ORLEANS, La. — Following her standout performance in the Empire 8 Indoor Track & Field Championships this past weekend, Fulton’s Olivia Pawlewicz was announced as the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Athlete of the Week in NCAA Division III competition.
Pawlewicz put the St. John Fisher women’s track and field squad on her back as the team championship came down to the day’s final event. Up just four points, Fisher needed at least a second-place finish in the 4 x 400-meter relay to secure the team title. Anchoring the relay team, Pawlewicz took the baton in fourth place and sped toward the head of the pack before the final turn of the race. She notched a second-place finish for the Cardinals. Pawlewicz finished 0.36 seconds ahead of the next finisher.
The junior also posted second-place marks in the 400-meter dash (a personal-best time of 1:02.56) and the 800 meters (2:27.15).
Pawlewicz’s 16 individual points, plus her above-and-beyond effort in her leg of the relay, has won her the first-ever National Athlete of the Week honors for St. John Fisher women’s track and field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.