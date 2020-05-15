FULTON — The University at Albany women’s lacrosse player Hailey Carroll, from Fulton, has earned All-Academic honors for the shortened 2020 season, the America East announced Tuesday.
In addition to the statistics the players had a chance to accumulate in 2020, this year’s All-Academic selections took into consideration the overall career accomplishments of the student-athletes to bolster their nominations.
Carroll, a sophomore from Fulton, earned her first America East All-Academic honor behind a 3.87 GPA studying psychology and human development. The 2019 America East Rookie of the Year and all-conference first-team selection appeared in four games in 2020, sharing the team high with nine goals to go along with two assists.
Her Rookie of the Year campaign in 2019 saw Carroll start all 18 games during the season, racking up 45 goals with three assists and 44 draw controls. For her career, Carroll has scored 54 goals, which ranks second on the team since her arrival.
UAlbany was 3-2 in 2020 at the time the season was canceled.
