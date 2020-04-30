FULTON — Camrin Galvin has seen the top competition at the high school level, and now is looking ahead to college.
The G. Ray Bodley High School senior has been on the Fulton wrestling team for six years. He has posted more than 30 wins in a season three times, won three Section III championships, made three trips to states and placed as high as third at the state Division I tournament.
Galvin will continue his wrestling career at the NCAA Division II level at Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania.
“I went on a visit to Gannon right before wrestling season and it just felt like home,” Galvin said. “So I decided to go there.”
For Fulton head coach Jeff Waldron, Galvin’s dedication to the sport has been the key to his success on the mat.
“Camrin has embraced wrestling as a way of life since he was a toddler,” Waldron said. “The support he has received from his parents is unmatched by any other. He is a driven young man who believes in his ability but has always been humble about his successes. You could see the pride in his face every time he put his straps on.”
Fulton is expected to have four alumni competing at the collegiate level next season. Kaleb Carreon is at SUNY Oswego, Andru Walts is moving on to Alfred State and Cole French has committed to wrestle at Castleton University.
“It shows we’ve got a lot of heart,” Galvin said. “We put in a lot of hard work.”
Galvin grew up in a wrestling family, with his father and uncles competing at various levels. Galvin was on the mat by age 4, competing in tournaments soon thereafter. He won a NYWAY championship in elementary school.
“That’s a long time ago,” Galvin said. “I started wrestling when I turned 4, but one of my earliest memories is winning the states as a little kid.”
When he was moved up to the varsity team, Galvin found some success early on, including a win over a state place-finisher from Palmyra-Macedon in his first tournament.
“With 10 seconds left I was losing 17-4 and I ended up turning around and pinning the kid,” Galvin recalled.
Galvin won his first Section III Class A title as a freshman. He took home his first Section III Division I championship a year later.
The 160-pounder then placed third in the state as a junior by beating Adam Daghestani of Grand Island 10-2 in 2019. Galvin had lost to the same wrestler a day before.
“It was the same score going into the third (period) in both matches,” Galvin said. “The first day I just didn’t wrestle well that match, but the second day I major decisioned him (10-2).”
Galvin captured another class and section title this past winter and placed sixth in the state.
Since the varsity season ended, things have changed quickly for the senior. The coronavirus pandemic has closed schools across the state and prevented in-person practices.
Instead of his usual mat time, Galvin is a part of virtual team workouts and does his best to stay in shape without a gym available.
“Other than that, I haven’t really been able to get on the mat,” Galvin said. “I’ve been stuck in my house.”
Galvin is hoping everything starts to shift back before he begins classes in the fall.
“It’s just crazy. I’m hoping school is going to start on time,” Galvin said. “I talked with the guys at Gannon and they’re nervous about it too. There’s a lot of uncertainty.”
