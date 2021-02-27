ALBANY — Hailey Carroll, a junior from Fulton, is off to a strong start to the women’s lacrosse season playing for NCAA Division I University of Albany.
In the season-opening game on Feb. 23, Carroll scored a team-high four goals in a 22-12 loss at 13th-ranked Boston College.
On Thursday, the Great Danes defeated St. Bonaventure 16-2 as Carroll again scored four goals.
Albany (1-1) will host Colgate at 2 p.m. Sunday.
In the 2020 season, shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Carroll played in four games and finished with nine goals, three assists, and four ground balls.
As a freshman in 2019, Carroll started all 18 games for Albany. She tallied 45 goals, three assists, 14 ground balls, and 44 draw controls. She was named America East Rookie of the Year and was named to the all-conference first team.
Prior to going to Albany, Carroll enjoyed a spectacular high school lacrosse career at G. Ray Bodley High School. She earned selection to the All-CNY Team in her junior and senior seasons. As a senior, Carroll exploded for 98 goals and 26 assists. She was named the G. Ray Bodley Female Athlete of the Year, and The Palladium-Times Female Athlete of the Year.
