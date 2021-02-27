Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph.