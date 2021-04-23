FULTON — Fulton senior basketball player Jack Broderick has been named to the All-CNY Large Schools Team.
Broderick averaged 22 points and nine rebounds per game this season.
He is also a candidate for player of the year honors.
FULTON — Fulton senior basketball player Jack Broderick has been named to the All-CNY Large Schools Team.
Broderick averaged 22 points and nine rebounds per game this season.
He is also a candidate for player of the year honors.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.