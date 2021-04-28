MORRISVILLE — Lacrosse standout Maddie Baum, a freshman from Fulton, has been named the SUNY Morrisville Athlete of the Week.
Baum led Morrisville to a North Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC) semifinal win over visiting Mount Aloysius on Sunday, posting a total 11 points for the third time this season.
The Mustangs (6-2) won Sunday’s game 25-6 to advance to this Saturday’s championship contest against Lancaster Bible College with a bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament on the line.
In the semifinal win, Baum registered four goals and seven assists while adding seven ground balls and four caused turnovers.
Through eight games she has 28 goals and 29 assists for 57 points to go with 25 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers.
