EAST SYRACUSE — The Fulton varsity boys track and field team took 11th place Friday at the Section III Class A Championships, hosted by East Syracuse-Minoa High School.
Fulton’s Dominic Abbott won the 100-meter dash event in 11.11 seconds. The Raiders’ Abdo Haji took sixth place (12.01).
Abbott also won the 200-meter dash (22.80) for Fulton.
In the long jump, Fulton’s Trevor Hendrickson placed ninth (17’ 1.75”).
