FULTON — Fulton Youth Soccer will be offering two in-person registration events for fall and fall/spring soccer seasons. The first one will on Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pop Warner field behind the Fulton War Memorial during the Fulton Parks movie event. The other registration will be next Wednesday at the Doty Building located at 67 2nd St. South in Fulton from 6 to 8 p.m.
All age group registrations will be accepted including little kickers. Online registration from U16 to U12 age groups will take place until Aug. 1. See Fulton Youth Soccer’s Facebook page for more information.
