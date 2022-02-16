SYRACUSE — When the members of the Fulton varsity wrestling team left SRC Arena after Saturday’s Section III Division I Tournament, they were feeling great about finishing in first place in the team standings and winning their seventh consecutive Section III Tournament crown.
The final point totals at that time stood at 163 for Fulton and 160.5 for Indian River.
The Raiders were happy about gaining a measure of revenge against Indian River, which edged the Raiders for the Class A team title the week before.
However, a scoring error was apparently made that resulted in Fulton not winning the Division I team title, Fulton coach Jeff Waldron said Monday. He said he would notify the section and that the Raiders would not accept a championship they had not earned.
Finishing second to the Indian River team did not diminish the accomplishments the Raider wrestlers turned in at the Division I tourney. Several Raiders placed in the top six, and many of them finished above where they were seeded.
Fulton’s Freddy Pagan won his second sectional title, pinning Auburn’s Mike Boyhan in 2:49 in the finals at 102 pounds. Pagan rose above his seeding from third to first, a trend that continued throughout the Raider lineup.
Also rising above their seeding were Jack Phillips, Elias Reynolds, Bailey Grubb, Walter Crofoot and Logan Murphy.
Waldron said Fulton was trying to have a rebuilding season this year after not having a lot of contact with the team due to COVID. However, the team’s goal was to each week get better and better. He said Saturday’s results show that the Raiders accomplished that.
“We had it in us to win the tournament,” Waldron said. “We knew what we had to do, which was pick up bonus points with pins and major decisions.”
Waldron said having team members place above where they were seeded made a big difference. Among the leaders along with Pagan were Dylan Waldron, who earned bonus points in three matches, and Johnathan Clohecy, who placed second in the 152-pound weight class.
“Clohecy picked up two pins,” Waldron said. “Wally Crofoot picked up three pins. It was by all means a group effort.”
Clohecy took second at 152 pounds. He lost by fall in 1:32 to Indian River’s Gabe Lynch in the finals.
Waldron, Crofoot and Murphy were third-place finishers for the Red Raiders.
Waldron scored an 11-3 major decision over Kennedy Thomas of Cicero-North Syracuse in the third-place bout at 126 pounds.
At 145, Crofoot pinned Syracuse’s Malik Egerton in 1:33 to earn third place.
In the third-place match at 285 pounds, Murphy pinned Maximus Wunderlich of East Syracuse-Minoa in 4:42.
Aiden Scaringi placed fourth for Fulton at 189 pounds.
Grubb placed fifth at 138. Sixth-place finishers for the Raiders were Phillips at 118, Reynolds at 132, and Troy Baker at 172.
Waldron said even the wrestlers who didn’t place contributed to the team effort.
“Jack Phillips didn’t place but the match he won he pinned his opponent, so that’s bonus points for us,” Waldron said. “Elias Reynolds, I think he was unseeded, but he took sixth (place) and pinned an opponent. Baker, who placed sixth, also earned bonus points with a pin of his own.”
Waldron said despite where anyone placed in team competition, adding bonus points to the overall score is something to be proud of.
“We always say Fulton wrestling is a team sport and our performance in the tournament proves just how true that is,” Waldron said in the Raider Wrestling newsletter.
