FULTON — The Fulton varsity wrestling team grappled its way into today’s Section III Division I championship match by defeating Carthage and Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy on Tuesday at G. Ray Bodley High School.
The third-seeded Red Raiders defeated sixth-seeded Carthage 45-28 before overcoming second-seeded J-D/CBA 34-27 in a semifinal match.
Fulton head coach Jeff Waldron said the Red Raiders were happy to come out ahead but still see some spots they need to improve.
“We gave up some pins and you can’t do that against good teams,” Waldron said. “Carthage is very solid in the light weights. I think we lost five out of the first six bouts, but then we won the next seven.”
Waldron said COVID complications have become a regular factor in competition these days, and this match was no different.
“Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA, we already lost to them once this season,” Waldron said. “We were missing two of our starters when we wrestled them last time and two different starters (Tuesday), and they were missing one of their key guys, so it came down to pins and winning close matches.”
The Raiders will take on top-seeded and state-ranked Indian River in today’s championship match at 6 p.m. at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Indian River beat Fulton 46-29 earlier this season at the Red Ram Duals. The Warriors defeated Oswego (64-6) and Liverpool (39-30) on Tuesday to advance to the title match.
Waldron said when Fulton wrestled the Warriors previously, it was a match the Raiders could have won if certain factors presented themselves.
“They have about five or six guys that are just on a different level I don’t think we can beat unless a miracle happens,” Waldron said. “However, if we don’t get pinned against them and we pin the guys that I know we can win against, then we can beat them.”
Here are recaps of Tuesday’s Fulton wrestling action.
Fulton 45, Carthage 28: Fulton won seven weight classes by pinfall to earn a comeback victory over the Carthage Comets.
At 102 pounds, Fulton’s Frederick Pagan pinned Ayden Downing in 3:38. Walter Crofoot pinned the Comets’ Dylan Kolk in 15 seconds at 145 pounds.
Also registering pins for Fulton were Johnathan Clohecy at 152 (:15), Ashton Gates at 160 (4:52), Troy Baker at 172 (5:13), Aiden Scaringi at 189 (:57), and Logan Murphy at 285 (:34).
The other points for the Raiders came on Kaden Reynnells’ 4-2 decision over Kamdyn Dorchester at 215 pounds.
Fulton 34, J-D/CBA 27: Fulton avenged an early season loss to J-D/CBA with this win in the semis of the Section III Duals.
The Raiders got just two wins by pinfall. Pagan at 110 pounds pinned Carlos Barraso in 41 seconds, and Crofoot at 145 pinned Joseph Morgan in 46 seconds.
Collen Austin won by forfeit at 102 pounds.
Also notching wins for the Raiders were Dylan Waldron at 126 pounds (4-3), Clohecy at 152 (14-12), Baker at 172 (14-6), Reynnells at 215 (6-4), and Murphy at 285 (7-5)
Murphy’s match with JD-CBA’s Ben Paul clinched the victory for Fulton. An intense bout was knotted at 5-5 near the end of the third period until Fulton realized a two-point reversal for Murphy had not been recorded. A review of the scorebooks by both teams determined the points were justified, giving Murphy a 7-5 win locking up the dual meet for Fulton.
The winner of the Fulton vs. Indian River dual meet will claim the Section III Division I crown, and earn a spot in the state dual-meet championship set for Jan. 29 at SRC Arena.
