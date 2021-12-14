DEWITT — The Fulton varsity wrestling team went 3-2 on Saturday at the Red Ram Duals hosted by Jamesville-DeWitt.
The Red Raiders defeated Rome Free Academy, Watertown and Cazenovia, but fell to JD-CBA and ultimate champions, Indian River.
Round 1: Fulton 72, RFA 0
102 pounds: Frederick Pagan (F) won by forfeit. 110 pounds: Brady Niver (F) won by forfeit. 118 pounds: Jack Phillips (F) won by forfeit. 126 pounds: Dylan Waldron (F) won by forfeit. 132 pounds: Elias Reynolds (F) won by forfeit. 138 pounds: Bailey Grubb (F) pinned Chad Tennant in 1:01. 145 pounds: Anthony Hillard (F) won by forfeit. 152 pounds: Johnathan Clohecy (F) won by forfeit. 160 pounds: Ashton Gates (F) won an 8-4 decision over Levi Linder. 172 pounds: Troy Baker (F) won by forfeit. 189 poinds: Aiden Scaringi (F) pinned Bennett Benoit in :52. 215 pounds: Kaden Reynnells (F) won a 10-6 decision over Chase Dutcher. 285 pounds: Logan Murphy (F) pinned Ryan Wright in :27.
Round 2: JD-CBA 31, Fulton 24
102 pounds: Collen Austin (F) won by forfeit. 110 pounds: Matthew Dougherty (JD) won a 2-0 decision over Pagan. 118 pounds: Jordyn Hill (JD) won an 8-7 decision over Phillips. 126 pounds: Waldron (F) pinned Jacob Carlson in :37. 132 pounds: Nathan Finn (JD) won an 11-4 decision over Reynolds. 138 pounds: Grubb (F) won a 10-6 decision over William BeSeth. 145 pounds: Mason Porter (JD) pinned Hillard in 1:00. 152 pounds: Clohecy (F) won a 4-0 decision over Garrett Williams. 160 pounds: Gates (F) won a 3-1 decision over Hythm Abdel-aziz. 172 pounds: Leonardo Tallarico (JD) won a 10-2 major decision over Baker. 189 pounds: Enver Bulatov (JD) pinned Scaringi in 3:03. 215 pounds: Ben Paul (JD) pinned Kaleb Chaplin in :23. 285 pounds: Murphy (F) won a 10-8 decision over Hayden Fleet.
Round 3: Indian River 46, Fulton 29
102 pounds: Pagan (F) pinned Gabriel Whiting in 3:44. 110 pounds: Niver (F) pinned Logan Matice in 2:54. 118 pounds: Tomah Gummow (I) pinned Phillips in 1:15. 126 pounds: Waldron (F) pinned Jack Countryman in 1:15. 132 pounds: Caleb Welser (I) pinned Reynolds in 1:31. 138 pounds: Manuel Gonzales (I) pinned Grubb in 2:28. 145 pounds: Brady Lunch (I) pinned Hillard in :21. 162 pounds: Alex Booth (I) won an 11-0 major decision over Clohecy. 160 pounds: Gabe Lynch (I) pinned Gates in 1:16. 172 pounds: Baker (F) won by forfeit. 189 pounds: Scaringi (F) won by forfeit. 215 pounds: Jake Whitmore (I) won by forfeit. 285 pounds: Hayden Matice (I) pinned Murphy in :49.
Round 4: Fulton 59, Watertown 18
102 pounds: Austin (F) won by forfeit. 110: Pagan (F) won by forfeit. 118: Niver (F) pinned Ethan Fleshman in 1:18. 126 pounds: Phillips (F) won by forfeit. 126 pounds: Waldron (F) pinned Schyler Lamark in :13. 138 pounds: Reynolds (F) pinned Michael Ducote in 1:53. 145 pounds: Grubb (F) had a 19-4 technical fall over Talon Galloway. 152 pounds: Clohecy (F) pinned Antonio Marzano in :35. 160 pounds: Jack Clough (W) pinned Baker in 1:47. 172 pounds: Michael Roberts (W) pinned Gates in 1:32. 189 pounds: Scaringi (F) pinned Jack Lavin in 5:45. 215 pounds: Cain Roberts (W) won by forfeit. 285 pounds: Murphy (F) pinned Logan Wilson in :30.
Round 5: Fulton 56, Cazenovia 12
102 pounds: Evan Rutecki (C) had a 6-4 sudden victory decision over Austin. 110 pounds: Pagan (F) pinned Tallon Widrick in :50. 118 pounds: Luke Rodriguez (C) won a 4-2 decision over Niver. 126 pounds: Phillips (F) pinned Bryce Odessa in 4:27. 132 pounds: Waldron (F) pinned Bryce Enders in :26. 138 pounds: Reynolds (F) won by forfeit. 145 pounds: Grubb (F) had a 16-4 major decision over Brad Gagnon. 152 pounds: Clohecy (F) pinned Gabriel Sanchez in 1:21. 160 pounds: Gates (F) had a 9-0 major decision over John Fowler. 172 pounds: Baker (F) won by forfeit. 189 pounds: Scaringi (F) pinned Blaze Dannon in 3:02. 215 pounds: Ben Decker (C) won by forfeit. 285 pounds: Murphy (F) pinned Kaleb Vazquez in :51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.