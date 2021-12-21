FULTON — The Fulton varsity wrestling team picked up another victory, this time against Baldwinsville Friday with a 48-19 win for the Red Raiders.
Fulton coach Jeff Waldron said there is a “long history” between the Bees and Red Raiders.
“(Baldwinsville has) been down the past few years but I called their head coach, Tony Burkinshaw, and asked him if he be interested in getting the rivalry going again just because it’s overall good for wrestling,” Waldron said. “He said he had a pretty solid lineup this year with some good talent and was all for it.”
It was also a different environment for the Fulton, who competed at the Fulton War Memorial compared to the normal G. Ray Bodley High School gym. The War Memorial allows for more fans, Waldron mentioned, which makes it a bit more exciting.
“The War Memorial is a very exciting place to hold matches,” he said. “It also pumps the team up having to get on the bus and traveling to someplace new other than the school.”
Fulton (7-2) hosts East Syracuse-Minoa Wednesday and Section V’s Hilton Thursday. “I’m happy where we are right now, Waldron said. “Every time they get on the mat they seem to be improving.”
BOX SCORE
102 pounds: Collen Austin (F) won by forfeit. 110 pounds: Brady Niver (F) won by forfeit. 118 points: Aidan Cali (B) won a 10-2 major decision over Frederick Pagan. 126 pounds: Kallen Roberts (F) pinned Michael Spinner in 3:24. 132 pounds: Dylan Waldron (F) pinned Keagan Hayes in 1:29. 138 pounds: Jack Phillips (F) won by forfeit. 145 pounds: Brandon Levin (B) pinned Bailey Grubb in :54. 152 pounds: Johnathan Clohecy (F) won a 3-2 decision over Max Naples. 160 pounds: Aaron Fredenburg (B) won a 4-0 decision over Ashton Gates. 172 pounds: Troy Baker (F) pinned Judson Ferris in 3:55. 189 pounds: Aiden Scaringi (F) pinned Parrish Morrison in 1:04. 215 pounds: Fred Pickard (B) pinned Kaden Reynnells in 2:54. 285 pounds: Logan Murphy (F) won a 4-3 decision over Korben Haney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.