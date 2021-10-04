FULTON — The Fulton Wrestling Hall of Fame Committee has announced its 2021 class of inductees.
This year, Lelan Rogers, Mark Shortsleeve, Mike Narewski and Steve Distin will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame.
Narewski was a New York State tournament place-winner for Fulton, and eventually went on to compete at Syracuse University. Distin was a state tournament finalist. Shortsleeve was state finalist and NCAA Division III National Champion. Rogers was also a state champion and Division III National Champion.
“We’re looking forward to honoring these four individuals and recognizing the part each one of them played in helping Fulton become an acknowledged scholastic wrestling dynasty,” head coach Jeff Waldron said.
The class will be inducted during a ceremony set for Saturday, Nov. 27, and will be held at Chubby’s Sports Bar & Grill. Ticket information will be provided later this month, according to the Fulton Wrestling newsletter.
