OSWEGO — Undefeated Fulton overpowered Oswego II by a score of 31-5 on Thursday in Oswego County 18-and-under Baseball League action at the Fort Ontario complex.
Sam Cotton crushed two home runs and added two singles, driving in six runs for Fulton. Winning pitcher Nick Shaw blasted a homer and added a double, two singles, and six RBIs.
Other leading hitters for Fulton were Nick Moshier (double, 4 singles, 3 RBIs), Mike Doney (2 doubles, single, 5 RBIs), Cuinn Burlingham (single, double, triple), Ian Bogardus (3 singles, 2 RBIs), Anthony Carter (2 singles, RBI), and Brock Tetro (single, RBI).
Shaw worked three innings, yielding three runs while striking out seven. Brock Tetro pitched the fourth inning and whiffed two.
The Fulton attack was relentless, scoring bunches of runs in every inning. The visitors tallied four in the first inning, four in the second, five in the third, five in the fourth, and 13 more in the fifth to seal the deal.
The game was called after 4 and ½ innings.
Jake Kelly singled, doubled, and drove in a run for Oswego II. Also getting hits were Jack Carnes (RBI), Garrett Lawton, Ethan Cedillo, Curtis Wilson, and Jake Carr.
Fulton put four runs on the board in the top of the first inning. Burlingham rocketed a one-out triple to right field. After Carter was hit by a pitch and stole second base, Shaw hit a two-run single to right field. Moshier singled and advance a base on an error, and then Bogardus singled in two runs to cap the rally.
Oswego II answered with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. With one away, Lawton singled to left and moved up a base on an error. He scored when Kelly drilled a double over the left-fielder’s head. With two outs, Kelly scored when Carnes reached on an infield error. It was 4-2 through one inning of play.
Fulton extended its lead to 8-2 in the second inning, scoring all four of its runs after two outs were recorded. Shaw hammered an RBI double and Doney added a two-run double to left to highlight the uprising.
A five-run explosion in the third gave Fulton a 13-2 lead. Tetro singled to center to begin the inning. Cotton homered down the left-field line. Burlingham doubled to keep things going and he scored on a Carter base hit. Moshier doubled to left to knock in a run, and he later scored.
Oswego got a run back in the home third when Kelly singled, took second on a wild pitch, and raced home on Carnes’ single.
During Fulton’s five-run fourth inning, highlights were RBI singles by Shaw and Moshier, plus a two-run single by Doney.
Against Tetro in the home fourth, Oswego collected a pair of runs. Cedillo singled up the middle. Later, with runners at the corners, Logan Longley stole second. The throw went into center field as Cedillo scored. When another throw got away for an error, Longley also scored to make it 18-5.
Hot-hitting Fulton kept nailing the ball during a 13-run fifth inning. Big hits included Cotton’s grand slam to left-center field and Shaw’s two-run shot over the fence in right field.
Here’s a look at the upcoming league schedule:
Monday, Aug. 3
5 p.m. — Pulaski vs. Oswego I
7:30 p.m. — Mexico vs. Oswego II
Bye — Oswego III, Fulton
Thursday, Aug. 6
5 p.m. — Mexico vs. Oswego III
7:30 p.m. — Oswego I vs. Fulton
Bye — Oswego II, Pulaski
