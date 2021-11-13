FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team's 18-game win streak came to an end after a loss to Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Friday in the NYSPHSAA regional championship matchup in Gloversvile.
The season accomplished a lot, such as claiming the Red Raiders' first Section III Class A title since 2011, after sweeping rival Jamesville-DeWitt — a team Fulton beat three times this season.
For a full story from the game, visit oswegocountynewsnow.com on Monday, and see the Tuesday edition of The Palladium-Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.