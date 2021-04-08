CORTLAND — The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team swept host Cortland 25-11, 25-15, 25-21 on Wednesday.
Natalie Frost recorded 12 kills, nine digs, and two aces for the Raiders.
Other statistical leaders included Hope Mirabito (4 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace), Samantha McRae (4 kills, 2 digs), Alena Wright (3 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig, 1 assist), Sydney Sachel (1 kill, 3 digs, 7 assists), Joann LeVea (1 dig), Ella Henderson (7 digs, 15 assists, 5 aces), Tesa Galvin (2 digs, 2 aces), and Abby Pawlewicz (9 digs, 1 ace).
