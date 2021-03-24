FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team defeated visiting Cortland 3-2 on Tuesday.
Fulton won the first two games by scores of 25-20 and 25-21. Cortland took the next two, 25-10 and 25-20. Fulton prevailed in the fifth game, 25-19.
Ella Henderson tallied one kill, 12 digs, 31 assists, and four aces for Fulton. Natalie Frost had 15 kills, 18 digs, and two aces.
Other statistical leaders for the Raiders were Sydney Sachel (1 kill, 8 digs), Joann Levea (9 digs), Alena Wright (9 kills, 1 block, 2 assists), Tesa Galvin (1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs, 1 assist), Hope Mirabito (9 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace), Samantha McRae (1 kill, 4 digs, 1 ace), and Abby Pawlewicz (7 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace).
