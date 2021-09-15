FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls volleyball utilized longer runs to its advantage on Tuesday.
In the Red Raiders’ 3-0 victory over Cortland, they won in sets of 25-11, 25-18 and 25-16 en route to the sweep. But, in every set, Fulton went on extended point streaks that put the set out of reach for the Purple Tigers.
In the first set, Fulton managed a nine-point set with Tesa Galvin recording two aces in the process, while Natalie Frost added two kills.
During the second game, Frost served eight consecutive times, giving the Red Raiders the lead in the set — and then never surrendered it, and Riley Kempston ended the second on back-to-back aces.
A seven-point streak in the middle of the final set put the match out of reach for Cortland, eventually leading to the sweep.
The longer point streaks proved one thing to Fulton coach Jessica Frost: the Red Raiders are getting better at finishing games.
“When we first started the season, we played against Liverpool and we just went to the (Fayetteville-Manlius) tournament. When we get into crunch time, and it’s 21-21 or something like that, it’s a high pressure situation,” Frost said. “We didn’t really have that tonight, but that’s what we’re working on as a team, finishing games. The first game, we really went out there and finished it.”
During Tuesday’s contest, the longer runs allowed Frost to substitute in players that “normally wouldn’t see court time,” and change things up. During the recent F-M tournament, Frost added that she started to figure out “who (she) could sub in where.”
“(It was a) who can replace who in the back row or the front row?” Frost said. “Tonight we were able to execute that and get everybody involved.”
Frost also highlighted the Red Raiders’ adjustment to picking up several miss-hits or balls that deflected off a block weird. After the first set, Fulton started to realize that it “had to be ready and move (their) feet,” Frost added.
After facing some of the better teams within Section III, such as Liverpool, Frost said the team hadn’t seen a lot of those types of shots.
“This is the first game that we’ve seen a lot of those miss-hits or shots that look like they’re coming out of a pinball machine,” she said. “We started to realize that it was going to come off the block or be a tip (in the second and third sets).”
Natalie Frost led the Red Raiders with 10 digs, nine kills, three aces, three assists and a block. Kemptson finished the match with three aces, two digs and a kill. Galvin added two aces, an assist and a dig. Madison Baum had three kills, two digs and a block. Sydney Sachel chipped in six digs, three assists, a kill and an ace. Joann Levea tacked on nine digs.
With several players that can show their offensive prowess at any given moment, Frost said the added bonus is that the group of girls is “working well as a team,” and are “encouraging” to everybody.
“There’s no one person who thinks they’re more deserving of playing time over another person. That’s what I like about this team,” Frost said. “Now, we’ve got to work on turning the ball down the line. A lot of them hit cross-court. … Just working on ball placement and making the appropriate play at the appropriate time.”
The Red Raiders (3-1) travel to Fowler on Thursday for another Salt City Athletic Conference matchup.
With the one day of practice, Frost said there’s one key point she wants to focus on: working on the “short ball” in the middle of the court.
“That’s where we’re breaking down. They call it a campfire, when the ball lands in the middle and everybody’s around it,” Frost said. “Working on that plus working on miss-hits off the block on Wednesday. Things like that.”
