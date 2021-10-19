FULTON — It was Senior Night for the Fulton varsity girls volleyball team Monday against Corcoran, and coach Jessica Frost’s favorite part of the game wasn’t sealing the sweep.
Nor was it getting her senior class on the court together at the same time during the match — at least six of them.
Frost’s favorite part was when she got team manager Maddy Rupert — who is also a senior for the Red Raiders — in a few times throughout the match. Rupert has special needs, and Frost mentioned she is “the most wonderful human being.”
The best part? Rupert nailed a hit over the net during the match.
“I was crying because that was such a special moment for all of us,” Frost said. “It was glorious. I almost lost it. I almost had to walk out (of the gym) and cry.”
The Red Raiders were victorious with a 3-0 sweep over the Cougars with set scores of 25-8, 25-20, and 25-17.
All seven seniors were recognized prior to the match: Rupert, Mackenzie Coant, Amie Fyffe, Tesa Galvin, Lydia Gigliotti, Joann LeVea and Emily Treneer.
Frost called this year’s class “resilient” with how much they’ve had to go through.
“They’ve been thrust back into somewhat normalcy. … It’s been two years and now they’ve got school all day, then they have volleyball, and some of them have work. It’s a lot for them,” she said. “Their resiliency and ability to bounce back and take it all in stride has been amazing. They’ve been through a lot and to persevere through that, I’m proud of them.”
Fulton only led 6-5 in the early stages of the first set. Then Riley Kempston got involved. After the Red Raiders got the point back off a short spike from Corcoran, Kempston had 11 consecutive serves, which included four aces. Her 12th serve went inches out of bounds, giving the serve back to the Cougars.
But with a 16-5 lead, the damage was done. Natalie Frost went on a four-point streak, which also included an ace. The set ended with Sydney Sachel’s three back-to-back aces, giving the Red Raiders a 25-8 set win.
Jessica Frost put six of her seven seniors on the court to start the second set, but the Cougars jumped out to an early 5-0 lead with a few aces. After a few substitutions and a couple kills, Fulton eventually came back to with three points after a short serve.
Treneer went on a six-point run, which featured two aces and a kill of her own, to put the Red Raiders up 14-11. After another small run from Galvin, Corcoran gave Fulton a run for its money, pushing the set to 22-20.
Natalie Frost ended the set with an ace, giving Fulton the 25-20 win.
The Red Raiders led for the entirely of the third set. While the beginning only saw the two teams separated by, at most, two or three points, Sachel went on another extended run, giving Fulton a 19-7 lead by the end of it.
Corcoran kept fighting back, getting a point here and there, but the Red Raiders were in control.
Within the final five points, Jessica Frost put the same six seniors back on the court. The final point came on a short spike, giving Fulton the 25-17 set win, and 3-0 match sweep.
Jessica Frost added the emotions were high since it was Senior Night, but on the court, things felt “stoic.”
I don’t think we played our best game. But they did keep fighting and kept the ball up. … The girls weren’t really talking and moving like they usually are,” she said. “People were just a little mellow. But, we were able to get the win.”
Natalie Frost had 13 digs, six kills, three aces, two assists and a block for Fulton. Emily Treneer recorded seven assists, three digs, three aces and three kills. Sachel chipped in eight assists, six digs and five aces. Addison Pickard contributed six digs, three kills and an ace. Mackenzie Coant had three kills, a block, a kill and an ace. Maddie Baum added four kills, a block and a dig. Galvin tacked on two digs, an ace and a kill. Kempston had four aces. Fyffe chipped in four digs, a kill and an assist. LeVea recorded two digs and an ace. Gigliotti and Izabella Bogardus both had a dig.
With a team 21 kills and 19 aces, the added depth helps Jessica Frost with her lineup as the regular season starts to conclude.
“I know my lineup and know who I can put in the back row and who I can put in the front row, and who I can depend on if I need to get somebody in the match,” she said. “They’re all ready, for the most part, and are ready to produce.”
Fulton (10-1) has just three matches left in the regular season. It had a contest scheduled against Central Square on the road Tuesday, and face Jamesville-DeWitt Thursday.
The Red Raiders already beat both teams once already. The first match against the Redhawks was a 3-0 sweep (25-14, 25-18, 25-20) and the game against the Red Rams — which could possibly be a sectional match preview — was a 3-1 win (25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22).
With limited practices, Frost said the focus of Wednesday’s practice was going to be working on intensity, while also being loud on the court.
I’m not looking past Central Square. They’re scrappy and they’re consistent,” Jessica Frost said. “But we’re going to be loud since J-D’s crowd is loud. That’s just how they are. We have to be able to focus on the game and play our game.”
