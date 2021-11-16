GLOVERSVILLE — The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team, literally, got one cool final ride: a trip to the NYSPHSAA regional championships on a coach bus.
Going against one of the top teams in the state, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake — the defending state champions — the Red Raiders “enjoyed themselves out on that court,” coach Jessica Frost said.
A season of numerous accomplishments — including the Section III Class A championship — ended Friday for Fulton with a 3-0 loss (25-14, 25-11, 25-10) to BHBL in the regional championships.
The Red Raiders finished the season with an 18-2 record, which consisted of an 18-game win streak after dropping their first match of the season to Liverpool.
“It was a great experience for them. They all contributed in some way,” Frost said. “Everybody took a turn doing something amazing. They never stopped playing. They put it all on the court. They really played a great game against a really tough opponent.”
But it was anything from a normal season, Frost mentioned. The Red Raiders battled through the adversity of players having to quarantine with COVID-19 protocols, and sometimes junior varsity players had to contribute in key roles during the regular season.
In the match against BHBL, Fulton players “tried to do something better the next game,” just as they had all season long, Frost said.
“The whole season, everybody contributed or stepped it up when they needed to,” she said. “I’m just really proud of all the girls and everything they’ve accomplished this season.”
Sydney Sachel recorded nine assists, eight digs and a kill in the loss. Mackenzie Coant had two digs, a kill and a block. Maddie Baum added three digs a block. Addison Pickard tacked on six digs, an ace and a kill. Natalie Frost chipped in six kills, five digs, an ace, an assist and a block. Riley Kempston contributed two kills, a dig and an assist. Joann LeVea had eight digs, while Tesa Galvin added a dig and Izabella Bogardus had two digs.
“There were girls getting kills that normally don’t get kills. Girls got blocks on one of their best hitters,” Jessica Frost said. “
The Red Raiders graduate seven seniors this year: Maddy Rupert, Coant, Lydia Gigliotti, LeVea, Emily Treneer, Galvin and Amie Fyffe.
The successful season also came with some individual accomplishments. Natalie Frost was named to Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division Class A Player of the Year, and also earned league first team honors.
Sachel, Pickard and Coant also earned SCAC Empire First-Team honors.
Baum and LeVea took second team honors. Honorable mentions were Bogardus, Kempston, Galvin, Gilotti and Ellie Parkhurst — who was one of the JV players pulled up during the regular season.
“With the seniors, we had the Fall II season and there wasn’t really an opportunity for them to develop in the offseason because there wasn’t really an offseason. For them, they’ve come a long way in a short period of time. I wish I had more time with them,” Jessica Frost said. “I’m glad the season lasted as long as it did. I’m glad they got to play on that platform and go to these games that were against big opponents. … They learned a lot of life lessons. They persevered through a lot of adversity. I’m really proud of them.”
Now that Fulton has reached this point, said there is a drive for the players, wanting to return to this point, and potentially moving forward. With a peaked interest and a lot of community involvement, Jessica Frost wants to create a youth program.
And for the returning players, when it comes to developing during the offseason, Jessica Frost said, “It starts now.”
“I’ve had conversations with my husband, right now is the time to develop a youth program,” she said. “Now is the time to push for growing this program and making it even better for years to come.”
