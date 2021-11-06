PHOENIX — The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team swept Jamesville-DeWitt 3-0 to take the Section III Class A title Saturday at Phoenix Middle School.
The Red Raiders won with set scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-17. Sophomore Natalie Frost laid down a kill to end the match. It was her 15th of the game.
Fulton (17-1) advances to the New York Public High School Athletic Association subregional tournament after claiming the section crown. The Red Raiders travel to Ogdensburg Free Academy on Wednesday to take on the winner of Section 10, which is northern New York, which is Massena High School.
For a full story from Saturday's game, visit oswegocountynewsnow.com on Monday, and see the Tuesday issue of The Palladium-Times.
