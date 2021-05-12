OSWEGO — Carleigh Patterson led the Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team with five goals in the Red Raiders’ 22-1 rout over host Oswego Monday night.
The Raiders’ offense couldn’t be stopped throughout the game. Eleven players from Fulton found the back of the night, and six scored multiple goals. Fulton scored 22 straight goals before Oswego got the final one of the game.
Fulton coach Dan Bartlett said the offense has several players who can score at any given moment, but it all starts around senior Emma Weaver, who tallied two goals and several assists in the contest.
“We’ve got a pretty talented team from top to bottom … They feed off each other,” he said. “It starts with Emma, but Carleigh and Mya Carroll and Lexi Patterson, they’re all gifted offensive players.”
Claire Broderick opened scoring for Fulton 25 seconds into the game. Just 14 seconds later, Weaver added her first goal of the game after running in front of the net from behind the cage.
Weaver added another with 20:47 left in the half after she ran in close from up top and got a bounce shot past Oswego goalie Olivia Day. Weaver assisted on the next goal, passing to Carleigh Patterson right in front of the net with 19:28 left.
Devon Nicholson put her name on the scoresheet at 6:20 after running round several Buccaneer defenders and getting a shot through traffic, giving Fulton a 5-0 lead.
Carleigh Patterson tacked on her second of the game off a free-position shot with 15:44 left in the half, followed by Lauren Goss 17 seconds later after wrapping around the net.
Less than 40 seconds later, Carleigh Patterson recorded her hat trick-goal after running in from the top of the shooting arc, getting a contested shot to the hit the back of the net.
With 13:23 left in the half, Carroll scored her first goal of the match after receiving a pass right in front of Day. Carroll had to jump to catch the pass, but quickly got the shot off once she hit the ground, giving Fulton a 9-0 lead.
Twenty-nine seconds after Carroll’s goal, Carleigh Patterson notched her fourth goal on an underhand shot that essentially rolled into the back of the net.
With the 10-goal lead with 12:29 left in the half, the rest of the game was played with a running clock. Carleigh Patterson scored again with 11:13 left in the half after a pass right up front from Weaver.
It took another nearly six minutes before Broderick scored her second of the game, followed by Carroll’s second of the game with 4:14 left in the half. Carroll spun around and had a no-look shot from the hip giving the Raiders a 13-0 lead.
Goss scored again with 2:27 left in the half and Isabella Cary scored after a free-position shot from the 8-meter arc, ending the half at 15-0 for Fulton.
With the running clock still in effect, it only took 1:25 into the second half for Courtney Bednarz to cut in front of the net to make it 16-0. Anna Bednarz scored quickly after that on a bounce shot.
Ella Henderson scored 6:00 into the half followed by another Anna Bednarz goal with 16:28 left. Cary scored her second of the game with 14:40 left in the game, putting Fulton up 20-0.
MaKenzie Miner, the Raiders’ 11th different scorer, finished a pass from Olivia Bush at 14:09 of the second half, followed by Anna Bednarz’s third goal with 8:00 left.
Oswego’s Mia Fierro had the last goal of the game. After accepting a pass up top, she ripped a shot home with 3:55 left.
“Gianna Ruggio came alive and got some opportunities, as did Azalia Avery. Obviously, Mia Fierro did too (with the goal),” Oswego coach Ted Beers said. “We had some good opportunities but just didn’t capitalize on them.”
Fulton’s Malie Follet only saw three shots, stopping two of them. Oswego’s Day made seven saves.
Beers had nothing but praise for the opposing goaltender, knowing what Follet and the rest of the Fulton defense can do.
Even with the lack of action in Fulton’s defensive half of the field, Bartlett said it’s easy for his senior goaltender to stay focused.
“Malie has been starting for us since her freshman year, when she didn’t have games like these. She’s been on both sides of it,” Bartlett said. “She sees enough rubber every day in practice where she knows how to prepare herself for games like this.”
Oswego (0-5) plays today at East Syracuse-Minoa. Beers said the Bucs will keep working on a couple of different things moving forward, such as moving toward the ball more to avoid interceptions.
Fulton (5-0) has a tough opponent as it travels to Auburn today for a “really stiff challenge,” Bartlett said. Earlier this season, the Raiders had similar victories against Mexico and Central Square, and then they played a tougher opponent in J-D.
“We learned a lot about ourselves and what we needed to do to be ready,” he said. “We’re going to forget about today, go to practice tomorrow and really work hard, and see if we can get ourselves ready to play against Auburn.”
