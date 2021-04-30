MEXICO — Carleigh Patterson tallied six goals and an assist as the Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team cruised past host Mexico 22-2 on Thursday.
Emma Weaver added five goals and an assist for the Raiders, and Anna Bednarz and Mya Carroll scored three goals each.
Also contributing to the Fulton scoring were Lauren Goss (2 goals, 3 assists), Alexa Patterson (1-2), Devon Nicholson (1-1), Clare Broderick (1-0), and Courtney Bednarz (0-1).
Goalie Malie Follett made two saves.
Ayva Ouderkirk notched both goals for Mexico.
