FULTON — The Fulton boys basketball team overcame a slow start on Tuesday, using a huge second quarter and a late offensive explosion to defeat Central Square, 60-42.
The Red Hawks started strong, using the dominant inside presence of Cameron Pownall, taking a 16-8 lead after the first quarter.
“We just didn’t do a great job of pressuring the ball to make it a harder pass into the post entry,” said Fulton head coach Sean Broderick. “We switched our defense, and that was really effective.”
The Red Raiders responded with 10 points from Gavin Doty helping Fulton outscore Central Square 19-4 in the second frame. The second-quarter swing gave Fulton a 27-20 lead at halftime.
Midway through the third, a bucket from Doty stretched Fulton’s lead to 12 points. But a late run, powered by baskets from Bryce Koagel and Pownall, cut the lead to four early in the fourth quarter.
With just over six minutes remaining, Fulton led 46-42. The Red Raiders then held Central Square scoreless for the remainder of the contest, using a trifecta of 3-pointers from Trevor Hendrickson to end the game on a 14-0 run, closing out a 60-42 victory.
“Sam (Cotton) just got the ball where he wanted, and Trevor made shots,” said Broderick. “That solves a lot of problems, when you make threes.”
Broderick said Hendrickson has “been great,” noting that he’s stepped up in the last two games for Fulton.
“The way they guard Gavin and Sam, we need another guy. It was Tanner (Emmons) last week, and Trevor the last two games,” said Broderick. “But that’s what we expect. As hard as these guys practice, and as much as they commit to our program … these are the results that we expect.”
It was the fifth consecutive win for the Red Raiders, who are 10-4 on the season. Gavin Doty had 22 points for Fulton, leading all scorers. Hendrickson had 20 points, and Cotton added 14 for the Red Raiders.
Pownall led the Red Hawks with 20 points in the loss. Koagel added 10 for Central Square.
The Red Raiders will be back in action Friday, traveling to face Fowler at 6:45 p.m. Broderick said the team feels “really good about where we’re at right now,” but acknowledged that with the depth of the SCAC, no league foe can be taken for granted.
“Every night, it’s going to be kind of a guess to who wins,” Broderick said. “We were fortunate to come out on the right side tonight.”
