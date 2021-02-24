FULTON — Natalie Frost scored eight points to lead a balanced Fulton offense in Monday’s 30-24 victory over Oswego in varsity girls basketball action at G. Ray Bodley High School.
Claire Broderick and MaKenzie Miner netted five points each for the Raiders (2-1).
Mary Culeton paced Oswego (0-2) with 11 points. She was followed by Sophia Babcock with eight points. Rounding out the scoring for the Bucs were Adriana Ellis (3) and Allyson Bruns (2).
Oswego coach Joe Babcock said the game started slowly for both teams as baskets were hard to come by. Fulton led 6-4 after one quarter of play.
The Raiders outscored Oswego 7-0 in the second stanza for a 13-4 halftime cushion. Babcock said the Bucs had many good looks but the ball just wouldn’t go in. Babcock said he and his coaching staff were generally pleased with the team’s play in the quarter. “The basket just seemed to have a lid on it that second quarter,” the coach said.
In the third quarter, both teams played better on the offensive end and Fulton extended its lead to 24-13 heading to the final quarter.
“We just kept saying to our kids, “show heart, fight until the end and enjoy playing basketball,” Babcock said.
The Bucs came out strong in the fourth with an 8-0 run to draw to within 24-21. Sophia Babcock began the run when she sank a 3-pointer, followed by Mary Culeton also dropping a long 3-point shot. Oswego then got a steal and bucket from Adriana Ellis. This prompted Fulton to call a timeout.
“We cut their lead to three points and had possession of the basketball. We got a couple of real good 3-point looks, but the ball back-rimmed and we could never tie the game or take the lead,” Babcock said.
Fulton regrouped and went on to the victory.
“We did so many good things tonight that we have been working on. I know the kids are not happy with the loss, but our coaching staff is happy with the progression this young team is making with the limited practices we have had,” Babcock said.
Next up for Oswego will be three consecutive home games. The Bucs will host East Syracuse-Minoa at 6 p.m. Friday, Central Square at 11 a.m. Saturday, and Auburn at 5 p.m. Monday.
Fulton’s next game is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Central Square.
