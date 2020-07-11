OSWEGO — Fulton pitchers Brock Tetro and Ian Bogardus combined on a three-hitter as the Red Raiders breezed past Mexico 13-2 on Thursday in Oswego County 18-and-under Baseball League action at Fort Ontario.
Tetro fired three shutout frames to open the game. He yielded one hit and one walk while striking out six batters. Bogardus kept the Tigers in check until Mexico scratched for a pair of runs in the sixth inning. Bogardus allowed two hits and three walks while fanning four.
The game was stopped after six innings because of the 10-run rule. Fulton improved to 2-0 on the season. Mexico is 0-1.
The Raiders led just 1-0 until reaching Mexico starting pitcher Tommy Gessner for three runs in the top of the fourth inning. After that, Fulton tacked on five runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth.
Anthony Carter ignited the Fulton attack with a double, two singles, and an RBI. Nick Shaw and Tetro each singled, doubled, and knocked in two runs. Sam Cotton also ripped a single and a double. Cuinn Burlingham doubled, and Ben Maliszewski collected a single and three RBIs.
For Mexico, Gessner doubled and drove in a run. Connor Dubois had a single and an RBI, and Tyler Warner singled.
Pitchers Tetro and Gessner were in control early. Fulton managed a run in the second inning. After Carter lined a base hit to left field and Bogardus walked, they each stole a base. Carter scored on Maliszewski’s RBI groundout to first base.
The Raiders threatened again in the third, putting runners at first and second with one out. Gessner got a strikeout and picked off the runner from second to keep Mexico within 1-0.
A dropped infield pop fly to begin the fourth inning opened the door for a three-run Fulton rally. Carter followed by driving a double to deep right field. Bogardus knocked in a run with a groundout. After a walk, Carter raced home on a double steal to make it 3-0. Tetro doubled just inside the left-field line to plate Mike Doney with the fourth Fulton run of the game.
When Bogardus took over for Tetro on the mound, Fulton’s defense made some nifty plays behind him. Carter in center field raced in and made a sliding catch on Ryan Moshier’s bid for a hit. Gessner’s slow grounder to short was charged by Cotton, whose strong throw to first recorded the out. After the next two batters reached base, Raider third baseman Burlingham handled a tough chance off the bat of Mexico’s Kian Long, turning it into the final out of the frame.
Fulton took advantage of four Mexico errors during a five-run outburst in the fifth against new pitcher Evan Lenhart. Lenhart retired the first two batters he faced before Fulton did its damage. After an error, Shaw crushed a run-scoring double. Later, Maliszewski slapped a two-run single to right, and Tetro beat out an infield hit to drive in another run. The Raiders led 9-0 through five innings.
Cotton singled, Burlingham doubled, and Moshier walked to start the Fulton sixth inning. Shaw and Carter came through with RBI singles. Fulton scored again when Mexico turned a sharp 4-6-3 double play, and another run scored on an error.
After Bogardus struck out the side in the fifth inning, Mexico finally plated a couple of runs in the home sixth. With one out, Trevor Coe and Ryan Moshier were issued walks. Gessner then roped an RBI double to right field, and Dubois hit a sacrifice fly to center. That brought the Tigers to within 13-2. Bogardus recorded a strikeout to end the game.
Here’s a look at next week’s league schedule
Monday, July 13
5 p.m. — Mexico vs. Pulaski
7:30 p.m. — Oswego 2 vs. Fulton
Bye — Oswego 1, Oswego 3
Thursday, July 16
5 p.m. — Oswego 1 vs. Fulton
7:30 p.m. — Mexico vs. Oswego 3
Bye — Pulaski, Oswego 2
