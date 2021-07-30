FULTON — The Fulton Speedway will end the month of July with a big and exciting show on Saturday presented by Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux and Flood Drive Properties.
Just after hot laps, fan favorite “Midway Fan Fest” will take place. Drivers will bring up their cars so fans can get up close to the racing equipment, talk to their favorite drivers, take pictures with them, get autographs and have the possibility to receive driver giveaways,
The program will feature the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman plus the $500-to-win Hobby Stocks.
Then it will be time for the chaos, carnage and destruction of the H2No Boat Race. Who will be the last boat sitting in victory lane?
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. Racing starts at 6:45 p.m.
Visit fultonspeedway.com for more information
Top five division point standings:
Sportsman – 1. Chris Mackey (524) 2. Matt Janczuk (506) 3. Amy Holland (468) 4. Tyler Corcoran (442) 5. Wade Chrisman (408).
Late Models – 1. Chad Homan (982) 2. Chris Fleming (960) 3. Sean Beardsley (930) 4. Kevan Cook (929) 5. Bret Belden (919).
Modifieds (off until Aug. 7) – 1. Ron Davis III (451) 2. Larry Wight (450) 3. Tim Sears Jr. (442) 4. Pat Ward (432) 5. Dave Marcuccilli (384).
