OSWEGO — Fulton topped Oswego 3-0 in varsity girls volleyball action on Saturday in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School.
The Raiders swept past the Buccaneers 33-31, 25-11, 25-23.
“It was a nice win,” Fulton coach Jessica Frost said. “I think the girls played well.”
Natalie Frost led Fulton with seven aces, seven kills and three digs. Abby Pawlewicz chipped in nine digs and an ace, while Sydney Sachel added 19 assists. Sam McCrae and Alena Wright combined for 11 kills, and Joann LeVea contributed five digs. Hope Mirabito had four kills and three digs.
For Oswego, Mary Culeton and Riley King each tallied four kills. Katie Nettles added 12 assists, and Halia Trapasso chipped in eight assists. Lily Mathews had two aces, while Kaelynn Cisson had four blocks.
The Raiders and Bucs battled in the first game. Culeton tied it at 5-5 on a booming kill, and then Frost proceeded to give Fulton a 6-5 lead on a big hit.
Further into the game with the Raiders holding a 23-20 advantage, the Bucs climbed back. With kills from Cisson and Maddie Vashaw and a quality serve from Culeton, Oswego knotted the score at 23-23.
The Bucs took the lead at 24-23 on an ace from Culeton, but Frost scored when she tapped the ball over the net to make it 24-24.
The rival teams traded the lead until Fulton inched ahead 32-31 and then LeVea capped the game with an ace.
“The serves killed us,” Jessica Frost said. “That’s what made it go in the 30s, which was interesting. We pulled it out thankfully and that helped us moving forward.”
The Raiders dominated the second game, stifling the Bucs with efficient serves and clutch hits. Frost served back-to-back aces for a commanding 15-5 Fulton cushion. Wright made it 16-5 with a block.
Oswego went on a 6-0 run later in the game to draw to within 23-11, but Frost came through with quality serves again to end the game and give Fulton a 2-0 lead in the match.
“Our passing was very good. Everything was going our way,” Coach Frost said about the game.
“We were really down in game two. The energy was not there,” said Oswego coach Tom Grover, who saw the Bucs’ momentum go from high to low between the first and second games.
The Raiders and Bucs once again kept pace with each other in the third game. Oswego jumped to a 4-0 advantage. Fulton, ignited by two aces from Ella Henderson, tied the game at 4-4.
The Raiders were clinging to a 7-6 lead until Culeton knotted it at 7-7 on a bump that fell in the middle of Fulton defenders.
There were a few lead changes before consistent serves from Lily Mathews put the score at 15-12 for Oswego. Then, Fulton’s Pawlewicz bunched some effective serves to tie it at 15-15.
With the game tied at 23-23, a pair of aces by Sachel ended the match to complete Fulton’s victory over Oswego.
“The girls are playing well together and playing as a team,” Coach Frost said. “They’re getting better under pressure-type situations.”
“I thought we played fantastic (in games one and three),” Grover said. “Fulton is a hard team to face.”
Grover added, “The passing and energy in the first and third games was great. We missed on a few plays, or those would’ve been our games to win.”
The Raiders are at Auburn today at noon.
Also today, the Bucs hit the road to take on East Syracuse-Minoa at noon.
