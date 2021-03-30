Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.