FULTON — This Saturday high speed racing excitement and the crunching metal from a pair of demolition derbies will highlight the racing night at the Fulton Speedway presented by Burke’s Home Centers and Burdick Ford.
There are just two point races left at Fulton Speedway, and the track champions will be named next weekend on Sept. 4.
Last weekend’s feature winners were Pat Ward (Modified), Buddy Leathley (Novice Sportsman), Alan Fink (Sportsman), Jack Meeks (Sportsman), Chad Homan (Late Models), and Justin Williams (Mod Lites).
Featured this Saturday will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.
After all the side-by-side racing, there will be the $1,000-to-Win Chain & Bang plus the $750-to-Win Junk Yard Run demolition derbies.
Pits open at 4 p.m., and the grandstands open at 5 p.m. Racing starts at 7 p.m.
For more information on the program, visit fultonspeedway.com.
Top 10 Division Point Standings:
Modifieds: 1. Larry Wight (618), 2. Ron Davis III (617), 3. Pat Ward (614), 4. Tim Sears Jr. (594), 5. Dave Marcuccilli (586), 6. Bob Henry Jr. (515), 7. Jackson Gill (470), 8. Dylan Zacharias (444), 9. Roy Bresnahan (414), 10. Joe Shields (398).
Sportsman: 1. Matt Janczuk (678), 2. Chris Mackey (650), 3. Amy Holland (608), 4. Tyler Corcoran (548), 5. Wade Chrisman (544), 6. Jack Meeks (532), 7. Quinn Wallis (524), 8. A.J. Miller (520), 9. Josh Amodio (518), 10. Richard Murtaugh (515).
Late Models: 1. Chad Homan (1,312), 2. Chris Fleming (1,260), 3. Sean Beardsley (1,238), 4. Bret Belden (1,237), 5. Kevan Cook (1,230), 6. Max Hill (1,190), 7. Dave Moyer (1,185), 8. Todd Chapman (1,173), 9. Mike Kameirczak (566), 10. Harry Halliday (527).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.