FULTON — Fulton Speedway will hold a test and tune practice session at 6 p.m. Saturday, providing racers with a chance to prepare for opening night on May 1.
VP Lubricants will present the opening-night program on May 1. There will be feature events for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman division, the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman division.
For the May 1 program, grandstands open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7 p.m.
The track is located along Route 57, just south of Fulton.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for ticket information and more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.