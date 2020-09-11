FULTON — Although NAPA Super DIRT Week and the Outlaw 200 Weekend have been canceled, there will still be racing action in October at Fulton Speedway.
The track is part of the recently announced DIRTcar OktoberFAST series Oct. 6-11.
DIRTcar racing says the OktoberFAST is a unique opportunity for Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modified drivers and teams to experience a true speed week. Six storied DIRTcar tracks, including Fulton Speedway, set the stage for six nights of action, all broadcast live on DIRTVision.com without fans in the stands as per state COVID-19 guidelines.
All six DIRTcar OktoberFAST events pay a full series purse for all divisions, including five $7,500-to-win Super DIRTcar Series races, three $4,000-to-win DIRTcar 358 Modified Series races, three DIRTcar Pro Stock Series races at $1,000 to win, and five DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series races also for $1,000 to win.
The final races at Weedsport Speedway have increased purses of $10,000 to win for the Big Blocks and $2,000 for the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds.
While these events do not award series points, they do count toward the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship for each division.
On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the OktoberFAST begins at Albany-Saratoga Speedway, where the stars of the Super DIRTcar Series will race for 60 laps and $7,500 to win. The Big Blocks are joined by the DIRTcar Sportsman and Pro Stocks, where they race 30-lap and 25-lap features, respectively, for a full night of DIRTcar racing.
Vernon’s Utica-Rome Speedway hosts race two of DIRTcar OktoberFAST on Wednesday, Oct. 7. The half-mile track has hosted Super DIRTcar Series races since 1982 when Jack Johnson took the checkered flag. Jimmy Phelps, in the HBR No. 98H grabbed the win in 2018 at the last completed series race there. Also on the card are the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds for a 40-lap feature and the Pro Stock Series.
Then the Series digs in at Fulton Speedway on Thursday, Oct. 8, for the third 60-lap feature for the DIRTcar Big Blocks. The high banks will also feel the roar of the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds and Sportsman Modifieds.
On Friday, Oct. 9, OktoberFAST rolls north to Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville with features for the Super DIRTcar Series Big Blocks, DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, and Sportsman Modifieds. Can-Am was supposed to host the first points-paying series race of 2020 in April but the pandemic caused it to be canceled. Big-Block drivers are eager to challenge the reworked Can-Am track. Added banking in turns 1 and 2 has created another lane of action at Can-Am, thanks to the investments by the Bartlett family.
On Saturday, Oct. 10, action will be at Land of Legends Raceway, where DIRTcar Big Blocks have been rocking all season long against the odds. Look for home track favorites like track champion Larry Wight, Erick Rudolph, and Matt Sheppard to headline the field for the 60-lap feature. The DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series joins the Big Blocks on the card.
The grand finale to DIRTcar OktoberFAST takes place Sunday, Oct. 11, at Weedsport Speedway. The Super DIRTcar Series will race for $10,000 over 75 laps on the one-third mile central New York staple. The DIRTcar Sportsman will go 35 laps for their $2,000-to-win payday and the DIRTcar Pro Stocks make their return to the DIRTcar OktoberFAST trail for another $1,000-to-win battle.
The week of racing will be streamed live on DIRTVision. See www.SuperDIRTcarSeries.com or www.fultonspeedway.com for more details.
DIRTcar OktoberFAST Schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Albany-Saratoga Speedway
Super DIRTcar Series, 60 laps, $7,500 to win
DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series, 30 laps, $1,000 to win
DIRTcar Pro Stock Series, 25 laps, $1,000 to win
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Utica-Rome Speedway
Super DIRTcar Series, 60 laps, $7,500 to win
DIRTcar 358 Modified Series, 40 laps, $4,000 to win
DIRTcar Pro Stock Series, 25 laps, $1,000 to win
Thursday, Oct. 8: Fulton Speedway
Super DIRTcar Series, 60 laps, $7,500 to win
DIRTcar 358 Modified Series, 40 laps, $4,000 to win.
DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series, 30 laps, $1,000 to win
Friday, Oct. 9: Can-Am Speedway
Super DIRTcar Series, 60 laps, $7,500 to win
DIRTcar 358 Modified Series, 40 laps, $4,000 to win
DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series, 30 laps, $1,000 to win
Saturday, Oct. 10: Land of Legends Raceway
Super DIRTcar Series, 60 laps, $7,500 to win
DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series, 30 laps, $1,000 to win
Sunday, Oct. 11:Weedsport Speedway
Super DIRTcar Series, 75 laps, $10,000 to win
DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series, 35 laps, $2,000 to win
DIRTcar Pro Stock Series, 25 laps, $1,000 to win
