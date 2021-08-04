FULTON — The Fulton Speedway ended the month of July on Saturday night in a big way. A huge crowd, fan favorite fan fest, first-time winners and the wild H2No Boat Race.
Feature winners on Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux and Flood Properties night were, Brett Draper in his first career Fulton victory, and Matt Janczuk (Sportsman), Chad Homan (Late Models), Buddy Leathley in his first Fulton win (Novice Sportsman), Marc Minutolo (Hobby Stocks), and Brandon Carvey (H2No Boat Race).
SPORTSMAN
There was only one caution total in the two Sportsman features.
In the first 25-lap Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature, Matt Richardson led the opening five laps before Joe Kline drove into the top-spot.
Kline shot out to a half-a-straightaway lead on lap 10 while behind him, Kyle Devendorf, Dorian Wahdan, Richardson, and Richard Murtaugh were in a close battle in the top five.
With 10 laps to go Kline saw his lead rapidly shrinkwith points leader, Matt Janczuk, closing in. Wahdan, Josh Amodio and Devendorf were still in contention for top finishes.
Using the topside of the speedway, Janczuk drove into the lead on lap 19.
After taking the lead, Janczuk pulled away in the caution free feature, winning by 3.1 seconds over Kline. Devendorf, Amodio and Murtaugh would complete the top five.
In the second 25-lap Sportsman feature, Brett Draper bolted out to a quarter of a straightaway lead by lap 5, leaving the rest of the field to race for position that was two- and three-wide.
With 10 laps showing on the scoring tower, Draper lengthened his lead to a full straightaway with Stevenson, Cody Manitta, Steve Marshall, and Devendorf racing for second through fifth.
The only caution of the race was on lap 18 and that erased Draper’s 3.5 seconds lead, setting up a dash to the checkers.
On the restart and until the checkers, Draper was on a mission and would not be stopped as he collected his first career Fulton Speedway DIRTcar Sportsman win. Devendorf, Manitta, Tyler Stevenson, and Tyler Corcoran finished second through fifth.
LATE MODELS
Bret Belden and Harry Halliday swapped the lead back and forth in the first five laps of the 20-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Model feature.
When the race was at the halfway point a blanket could have been thrown over Halliday, Chad Homan, and Belden with Sean Beardsley and Max Hill not far behind the lead battle.
Over the second half of the feature, Halliday and Homan slugged it out for the win. On the final lap, Homan went to the top of the speedway and would win the drag out of four and to the checkers by a slim 0.157 of a second. Belden, Beardsley, and Hill completed the top five.
NOVICE SPORTSMAN
Buddy Leathley led every lap of the 15-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman. His first career win in the division was anything but easy as he had to hold off a late race challenge from Scott Kline to go to victory lane. Tayvyn Marino, Chris Crump and Lou Levea Sr. finished second through fifth.
STOCKS
The Hobby Stocks raced at the speedway for the first time in many years and will be part of this year’s Outlaw 200 Weekend. The 2022 season is the target being a weekly class.
In the 20-lap feature, Marc Minutolo held off repeated challenges from Tyler Burnell for the win. Adam Hunt, Brandon Barron, and Brennan Fitzgibbons completed the top-five.
This Saturday, Ferris Mowers will present a night of features. There will be two Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modified features—one from June 19 and the scheduled Saturday race.
The Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Topless Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, plus Matt Beckers First Lady of Fulton Sportsman Dash will all be in action.
Pits will open at 4 p.m., while the grandstands will open at 5 p.m. Racing begins at 7 p.m.
Check out fultonspeedway.com for more information and for full results from Saturday’s program.
