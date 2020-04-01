FULTON — With continuing guidelines set forth by government officials regarding the COVID-19 situation, Fulton Speedway has canceled its annual opening Highbank Holdup Weekend featuring the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series and DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series.
The racing weekend had been set for April 24-25. The cancellation was announced Tuesday evening.
“It’s unfortunate that we do have to cancel the weekend. We were waiting a bit just hoping something would change for the better and give the fans a weekend of racing,” said Fulton Speedway General Manager Cory Reed. “However, the safety of our fans, employees, and the competitors comes first. I’m confident we will eventually hold races, but we also want to make sure it’s safe for all to attend.”
The weekend was to be filled with the St. Lawrence Radiology Highbank Holdup 60 for the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series plus the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series, the Empire Super Sprints presented by Tim Grevelding Snap-On Tools, and the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models.
“I talked to Dean (Reynolds) quite a bit over the last few weeks. While we had our fingers crossed and just hoped something would break it was the best decision by far,” Reed said. “With this being a weekend event and with the uncertainty of when we all will be racing we will just cancel. When we get back all the tracks will want to open up and run. We just don’t want to interfere with weekly scheduling.”
Fulton Speedway is scheduled to resume weekly racing on Saturday, May 2, but Reed reminds fans to stay abreast of current announcements that will be made.
“Of course, May 2 is very tentative but we will be ready if the government officials give us the green light and it’s safe. We just encourage everyone to watch our social media,” Reed said.
